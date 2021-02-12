Manatee County releases an update on vaccines

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 vaccinations are now being offered at select Publix and Winn-Dixie locations in Manatee County.
Manatee County will begin randomly calling selected names from the County’s vaccination standby pool from Feb. 11-16 to book another 5,100 appointments for Thursday-Friday (Feb. 18-19) at Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd.
The county booked 5,100 appointments on Feb. 8 for Wednesday-Friday (Feb. 10-12) at Bennett Park.
Manatee County will continue using its current vaccination enrollment process at vax.mymanatee.org instead of opting into a new statewide registration system at this time.
Local seniors who have enrolled with the local registration system DO NOT need to enroll in the new state system. Signing up for state’s My Vaccine system will NOT get you a vaccination appointment in Manatee County because the system is not yet in use in our county.
Healthcare Workers: A percentage of doses will be reserved for patient-facing healthcare workers selected from the Frontline Healthcare Workers Standby Pool.
