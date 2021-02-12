Harbor seal spotted soaking up rays in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - There was a rare sight on Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday, as a young seal found itself soaking up the rays.
Florida Fish and Wildlife says that these young animals are independent and it is completely normal to see them alone. FWC also say if you see cuts and scrapes on these juvenile seals, don’t worry as it is a part of their normal behavior.
FWC and NOAA Fisheries Services do ask if you see these cute beachgoers please give them at least 50 yards of space and also keep dogs on their leash. Additionally report any sightings to FWC.
