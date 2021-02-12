Gov. DeSantis appoints Jesse Biter to Airport Authority Board

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced today that he has appointed Sarasota native Jesse Biter to the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority board.
Bitter is the CEO of Biter Enterprises, a Sarasota-based company that deals with IT, real estate, marketing, and transportation. In addition to this new appointment Biter is also the chairman of the Florida Sports Foundation and serves on the boards of Enterprise Florida and Space Florida.
He is an ATP rated jet pilot flying for 25 years.
