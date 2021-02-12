First Alert Weather: Changes on the way as storms move in this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For days we have been watching computer models suggesting a wet weekend. Most all of the guidance now points to the period between Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon as the likely time for the heaviest rains. The Storm Prediction Center even puts the Suncoast in a small risk zone for stronger storms on Sunday. Regardless of the severe storm risk, we are likely to see waves of rain Saturday night into Sunday afternoon with rainfall amounts totaling more than an inch in a few locations.
Next week a series of fronts will pass by with waves of showers on Tuesday, drier on Wednesday then more rain on Thursday and Friday. A stronger front will then pass by and cooler and drier air will move in 8 to 10 days.
