FDOH positivity rate holds steady in Friday update
By ABC7 Staff | February 12, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 2:56 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health released its Friday dashboard update, which shows no significant growth in the state’s positivity rate. The state is reporting a positivity rate of 6.22%.

Manatee and Sarasota Counties reported 6.8% and 2.78% respectively.

Since March, the state has reported 1,814,422 total cases and 28,565 deaths. That’s 7,521 new cases and 183 new deaths since Thursday’s report. Increases in death totals do not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 34,350

SECOND DOSE: 23,504

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 21,228

SECOND DOSE: 15,537

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 30,118   Residents: 29,544   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 574

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 547   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,303     Non-Residents: 33

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 13,665  (46%)   Female: 15,554 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 325 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,524  (9%)   White: 18,000  (61%)   Other: 4,765  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,255  (14%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 6,853  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 15,952  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,739  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 25,878   Residents: 24,749   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,129

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 676   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,209     Non-Residents: 50

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 11,507  (46%)   Female: 13,126 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,426  (6%)   White: 17,495  (71%)   Other: 1,923  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,905  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,799  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 14,128  (57%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,822  (32%)

