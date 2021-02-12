FDOH positivity rate holds steady in Friday update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health released its Friday dashboard update, which shows no significant growth in the state’s positivity rate. The state is reporting a positivity rate of 6.22%.
Manatee and Sarasota Counties reported 6.8% and 2.78% respectively.
Since March, the state has reported 1,814,422 total cases and 28,565 deaths. That’s 7,521 new cases and 183 new deaths since Thursday’s report. Increases in death totals do not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 34,350
SECOND DOSE: 23,504
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 21,228
SECOND DOSE: 15,537
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 30,118 Residents: 29,544 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 574
Conditions and Care Deaths: 547 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,303 Non-Residents: 33
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 13,665 (46%) Female: 15,554 (53%) Unknown/No data: 325 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,524 (9%) White: 18,000 (61%) Other: 4,765 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,255 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,853 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 15,952 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,739 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 25,878 Residents: 24,749 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,129
Conditions and Care Deaths: 676 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,209 Non-Residents: 50
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,507 (46%) Female: 13,126 (53%) Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,426 (6%) White: 17,495 (71%) Other: 1,923 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,905 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,799 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 14,128 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 7,822 (32%)
