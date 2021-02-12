DOH Sarasota provides update on first-dose, second-dose vaccine clinics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is vaccinating through account number 16,882 Friday and they want to remind the public to please NOT show up to the clinic if you do not have an appoint or if you have tested positive for COVID-19.
The State-run drive-thru vaccine clinic will wrap up by the end of the day and will be back in 21 days to distribute second doses. There will be no clinics on Monday, Feb. 15.
For more information, please call 941-861-VAXS (8297) or visit http://SarasotaHealth.org.
