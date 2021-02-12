DeSantis orders flags to half-staff in memory of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that he would be ordering flags to half-staff statewide on Sunday in memory of those who lost their lives in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018.
The mass shooting incident occurred on Feb. 14, 2018, at the school in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen innocent lives were lost. Students, teachers, and faculty showed great courage in the face of danger.
“To honor the lives lost in this tragedy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, February 14, 2021,” reads the proclamation.
