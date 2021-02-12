Commissioner of Education releases statement on CDC guidance for Spring 2021

“As Commissioner, I want to be particularly clear that all K-12 school districts and public charter schools should proceed with their Spring 2021 plans that were built on their successful fall 2020 reopening plans, continue to follow the Florida re-opening guidance and feel secure in the financial and educational modality flexibilities assured to them through both DOE emergency orders 06 and 07. Be reminded that the financial flexibilities afforded by the state are contingent on adhering with the requirements of emergency orders 06 and 07.