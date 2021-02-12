Chalkboard Champion: Adapting the classroom amid the pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
“If they leave my classroom believing in themselves as learners then I’ve done my job.”
That is the legacy Missy Windom wants to leave behind after her final year of teaching.
She has impacted students for more than three decades. She is a teacher at Southside Elementary
This school year she has had to adapt her classroom because of the pandemic.
“The parents were really nervous. What’s going to look like? What’s it going to be like? Is it still going to be kindergarten? I just made it a little bit more fun and exciting for them to come into the room and not be so scared of having desks in Kindergarten and being spread out,” Windom said.
She said it is important to keep the classroom as normal as possible during the abnormal times. At the beginning of the school year, she crafted student’s desks into cutouts of Jeeps. It is something that helped students adapt to the different classroom.
“Once we’re inside the classroom, and our door is closed and it’s just us, we have our little bubble I kind of want to think and we’re trying to keep it as normal as possible,” she added.
Windom is set to retire after the school year after 36 years of teaching.
“It went in a flash and when you sit down and think about it, I have taught over 700 children and just to think I’ve had over 700 children in my life, that has just been magical to me,” Windom added.
