Bryde’s Whale Or Rice’s Whale

Gretchen Lovewell, The Investigations Program Manager at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, stated, “It is sort of a double edged sword, we get excited that we could participate and contribute to this finding. It is also disheartening that you know we may very well discover and watch this species go extinct within my career. It is sort of a gut punch. I think the last assessment they did there were only 33.” In regards to the 2019 finding, Lovewell stated, “This animal died from plastics ingestion. Again, this is part of why we and other partners do what we do, so that if these animals are injured or if they unfortunately die, we want to make sure that they don’t die in vain and make sure we learn as much as we can so that we can help the other ones that are out there. Hopefully some of the findings that we have can not only from the human interactions stand point but also from the critically endangered perspective, help us lead to better protection for them.