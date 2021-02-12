Bryde’s Whale Or Rice’s Whale

Gulf of Mexico (WWSB) -“Whale” this has become quite the discovery. The 2019 38-foot male Bryde’s whale, that washed up in Sandy Key, was not exactly a Bryde’s whale. A decade of research has now led to the discovery of a new species of whale, that is right here in The Gulf of Mexico. This new species of whale may be one of the worlds most critically endangered.
In 2019, when this whale washed up in the Florida Everglades, it was believed that it was a Bryde’s whale; however, there was already suspicion that The Gulf’s Bryde’s whale may not be a Bryde’s after all. The suspicion came about after a wash up in Fort Desoto in 2009. Ten years later, another wash up in The Everglades pushed researches to perform a necropsy on the whale and what they found is that it is indeed a different and new species. Dubbed now as the Rice’s species, this whale has researchers at the mote marine lab and aquarium alarmed at the future of this whale’s pod.
Gretchen Lovewell, The Investigations Program Manager at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, stated, “It is sort of a double edged sword, we get excited that we could participate and contribute to this finding. It is also disheartening that you know we may very well discover and watch this species go extinct within my career. It is sort of a gut punch. I think the last assessment they did there were only 33.” In regards to the 2019 finding, Lovewell stated, “This animal died from plastics ingestion. Again, this is part of why we and other partners do what we do, so that if these animals are injured or if they unfortunately die, we want to make sure that they don’t die in vain and make sure we learn as much as we can so that we can help the other ones that are out there. Hopefully some of the findings that we have can not only from the human interactions stand point but also from the critically endangered perspective, help us lead to better protection for them.
The death of the 2019 whale in The Everglades, serves as a reminder of the importance for us to clean up and not leave trash on the ground, at our beaches, or by the waters as this may lead to the extinction of an already critical group.
