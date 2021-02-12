Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Holmes Beach

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman has turned herself in to authorities in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Michigan woman.
According to officials, Madelyn Dakan, 83, was killed while on vacation. She was struck by a car in the 2700-block of Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach. The driver then fled the scene, police confirm.
On Thursday, Cierra Shannon, 27, turned herself in. Officers released her name early as a person of interest in the case.
Shannon has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and remains in custody at the Manatee County jail without bond pending a future court date.
Investigators seized Shannon’s 2006 Chevy Trailblazer and the vehicle is being processed for further evidence.
