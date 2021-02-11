Warm weather to stick around a while

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures have been averaging about 8-12 degrees above the normal for this time of year. Highs over the past 3 days have been in the low 80′s. The average high is 73 degrees for mid February. We can expect this warm weather to continue through Saturday.
We will see some clouds and rain move in over the weekend as a weak low pressure system develops in the Gulf. We will see clouds on the increase on both Saturday and Sunday which will keep temperatures slightly cooler than we have seen this week.
Once again we will see the fog develop over parts of the Suncoast on Thursday morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the Gulf and bays from near Englewood through Tampa Bay. It is in effect through 9 a.m. on Thursday. Visibilities will drop to less than 1/4 of a mile as the sea fog rolls in.
We will see some patchy fog develop over the mainland during the early morning hours otherwise mostly fair skies expected with lows in the low to mid 60′s overnight.
Thursday look for the fog to burn off and then mostly sunny skies expected with highs in the upper 70′s near the coast and low 80′s elsewhere.
Thursday night another chance for some patchy fog with lows in the low to mid 60′s.
Friday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for a few showers with highs in the upper 70′s.
Over the weekend we will see variable clouds with a good chance for scattered showers on Saturday through Sunday. The rain chance is at 50% for both days. It doesn’t look like we will see a washout but a few areas will see some rainfall at times.
Due to the increase in cloudiness it won’t be as warm as we have seen these past few days but temperatures will stay above average with highs in the mid 70′s.
For boaters expect some sea fog in the morning with light winds out of the east turning to the south later in the day. Seas will be less than 2 feet and a light chop on the waters.
