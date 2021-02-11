Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decrease

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health released its Thursday dashboard update, which continues to show a slow decrease in positivity rate. The state is reporting a positivity rate of 6.2% down slightly from Wednesday’s 6.59%.
Manatee and Sarasota Counties reported 4.59% and 3.12% respectively. It’s a slight decrease for both counties.
Since March, the state has reported 1,806,805 total cases and 28,382 deaths. That’s 8,351 new cases and 174 new deaths since Wednesday’s report. Increases in death totals do not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 35,305
SECOND DOSE: 21,618
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 20,986
SECOND DOSE: 14,533
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 29,972 Residents: 29,410 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 562
Conditions and Care Deaths: 513 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,301 Non-Residents: 32
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 13,612 (46%) Female: 15,476 (53%) Unknown/No data: 322 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,512 (9%) White: 17,911 (61%) Other: 4,738 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,249 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,828 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 15,877 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,705 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 25,801 Residents: 24,680 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,121
Conditions and Care Deaths: 676 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,207 Non-Residents: 50
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,477 (47%) Female: 13,091 (53%) Unknown/No data: 112 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,421 (6%) White: 17,449 (71%) Other: 1,919 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,891 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,790 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 14,107 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 7,783 (32%)
