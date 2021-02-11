Sarasota County officials issue update on COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County tweeted out information regarding notifications for the Coronavirus vaccine that will increase as more supplies comes in to the Suncoast.
Notifications will be going out to residents eligible for their first-dose vaccines. Those alerts will be sent on Feb.11 and Feb. 12. These notifications are for both the Sarasota Square Mall site as well as the Venice Community Center site.
Residents will not be able to choose the location for your vaccine shot because doses are already allocated to the specific locations.
