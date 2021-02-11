Reps. Buchanan and Deutch re-introduce bill to protect seniors from fraud

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In an effort for bi-partisan legislation, Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) and Ted Deutch (D-FL) have re-introduced legislation to crack down on scams and fraud targeting older Americans.
The Seniors Fraud Protection Act, will try and combat various scams, such as sweepstakes and charity schemes. In addition this legislation tackles fraudulent investment plans and internet fraud. The bill would create an advisory office within the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Affairs who would be responsible for alerting consumers of new scams.
According to the FBI, scams targeting senior garner more than $3 billion annually. Seniors are also less likely to report fraud because they don’t know how or are ashamed of falling for the scam.
This bill has passed the U.S. House as part of a larger anti-fraud bill in November and a similar bill passed the U.S. Senate in December.
