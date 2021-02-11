Polk County Sheriff: Man arrested for carjacking Amazon van

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly carjacked an Amazon delivery van in a neighborhood near State Road 60, just east of Bartow on Wednesday Feb. 10.
Mario Crawford, 22, is now in the Polk County Jail and being charged with four felonies among other charges.
The delivery driver was in the back of his van for a delivery on Kathy Road, when authorities say that Crawford jumped into the driver’s seat and ordered the driver out of the van. Once the driver exited the vehicle, the witness said Crawford drove the van to Radford Road and abandoned it.
A local resident found the van and flagged down a deputy as Crawford ran into the resident’s home. Crawford was found inside the bathroom and placed under arrest.
“The delivery man did the right thing by not resisting the unarmed carjacker. The victim didn’t know if Crawford had a weapon on him, and didn’t know what he was capable of doing. He just knew that an unknown man wearing a ski-mask was demanding him to get out, and that was the safest thing to do. He called and reported it immediately, and we were able to catch him soon-after,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
At the time of this incident Crawford was on probation for possession of a counterfeit check, forgery, uttering a forgery, and grand theft. Crawford’s prior criminal history consists of 17 felonies and 12 misdemeanors.
