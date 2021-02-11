Manatee County’s 311 Call Center staff will continue to schedule appointments

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Emergency Management Officials will be administering 5,100 COVID-19 vaccines in the community.
311 Call Center staff will call seniors ages 65 and older beginning today, Feb. 11, through Tuesday, Feb. 16 to book appointments for next week. Although County offices are closed Monday, Feb. 15 for Presidents’ Day, appointments will continue to be booked that day.
Officials will administer the 5,100 doses over two days at Tom Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd., Bradenton. Those teams will administer second dose vaccines during the first part of next week. On Monday, Feb. 15, those who received a first dose on Jan. 21 will receive their second shot. On Tuesday, Feb. 16, those who received a first dose on Jan. 22 will receive their second dose.
The second dose schedule is updated regularly on a Second Dose page of the County’s website. Manatee County does not oversee the distribution of vaccines to local pharmacies and hospitals or other privately offered agencies, but we are attempting to keep the County’s Vaccine homepage current with updates from official sources and links to private registry sites.
“I am aware through the Governor’s office that state teams are working to start pop up vaccine sites in our area,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “These vaccine sites will be overseen by the state but Manatee County Public Safety is ready to assist with scheduling appointments with seniors who are already in our vaccination standby pool when the those sites come to Manatee County.”
As of Wednesday, 26,901 people have been vaccinated at Manatee County-operated vaccination sites at Bennett Park and the Public Safety Center. Another 1,700 will be vaccinated today and 1,700 tomorrow at Bennett Park. A total of 34,083 Manatee County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Also today, there are 156,254 seniors in the County’s vaccine standby pool.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.