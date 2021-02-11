Manatee County’s 311 Call Center staff will continue to schedule appointments

Officials will administer the 5,100 doses over two days at Tom Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd., Bradenton. Those teams will administer second dose vaccines during the first part of next week. On Monday, Feb. 15, those who received a first dose on Jan. 21 will receive their second shot. On Tuesday, Feb. 16, those who received a first dose on Jan. 22 will receive their second dose.