Local hopitals and healthcare providers working on getting vaccine to underserved communities

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Nearly 200 people made their way to the Rubonia Community Center in Palmetto to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
“I make breakfast and I serve her,” said Ray Bellamy. “I do all the things that I need to do.”
But Bellamy added a new item on his to do list, which is take his 98-year-old mother Ms. Mary Bellamy to get her COVID-19 shot for the first time. MCR Health setting up a vaccine pop up location where residents like Ms. Bellamy and her son were able to get their first dose.
“I felt relieved, I felt good because one of the things that I’ve been doing this whole year is to make sure she doesn’t get that virus,” he said.
Just like him, dozens of other residents in the Rubonia community showed up, waited in line, filled out their forms, and got their first dose from MCR Health.
Meanwhile in Sarasota County, Sarasota Memorial Hospital administered the second dose to residents of the Newtown neighborhood. Both sites are located in underserved communities on the Suncoast.
In Manatee County, the U.S. census reports 28 percent of the population is 65 and older. But according to the Wednesday’s data from the Florida Department of Health, only 616 residents who are Black and 850 who are Hispanic have gotten the vaccine. In Sarasota County, 37 percent are 65 and older, according to the U.S. Center. The Florida Department of Health reported 531 Black residents and 671 Hispanic residents received the vaccine.
“The systems are difficult and minorities don’t necessarily have access to fast speed internet, they don’t have time, they’re working at the time you have to sign up so we have to be proactive and reach out to them,” said Dr. Manuel Gordillo, Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Epidemiologist.
That’s why Sarasota Memorial hospital partnered with church leaders to call and schedule appointments, leading to a busy vaccination site.
“Right now we’re focusing on access and this is an example for that,” said Gordillo.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.