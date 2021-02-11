Local hopitals and healthcare providers working on getting vaccine to underserved communities

In Manatee County, the U.S. census reports 28 percent of the population is 65 and older. But according to the Wednesday’s data from the Florida Department of Health, only 616 residents who are Black and 850 who are Hispanic have gotten the vaccine. In Sarasota County, 37 percent are 65 and older, according to the U.S. Center. The Florida Department of Health reported 531 Black residents and 671 Hispanic residents received the vaccine.