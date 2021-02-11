Human Trafficking operation ends several arrests during Super Bowl week

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County sheriff’s office issued a statement regarding their investigation aimed at combatting sexual exploitation during the Super Bowl week.
The investigation dubbed “Operation Game Over” saw the the Hillsborough county sheriffs office arrest a total of 75 people who were seeking to buy or sell sex. Sherrifs targeted massage parlors, hotels, motels, and online chatrooms known for this illegal behavior.
“The sickening practice of human trafficking is a crime that is nothing less than modern day slavery,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Escaping the wrath of a trafficker takes courage and in some cases, is nearly impossible. For this reason we have not and will not relent in our efforts to stop the demand and we are accomplishing this one arrest at a time.”
Operation Game Over was executed across the county. Thirty-two individuals were arrested at hotels and motels, 27 people were arrested along roadways, eight women were arrested at massage parlors, and eight men were arrested for engaging in explicitly sexual online chat conversations with undercover detectives they believed to be minors.
