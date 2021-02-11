Free webinar for homeowners in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota announced a free webinar in partnership with Legal Aid of Manasota. This webinar is aimed at helping residents with title-related questions, especially in circumstances of home inheritance.
The free webinar “Protect Your Generational Wealth” is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Title problems often arise as a homeowner seeks to receive emergency relief for natural disasters, apply for home-improvement loans, participate in federal, state or local grant funding programs, acquire homestead exemptions or acquire permits for much-needed home repairs. The webinar will also review how to look up your title/deed details and plan for estate inheritance for your family.
Residents must register in advance here.
