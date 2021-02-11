First Alert Weather: Rain chances going up this weekend with thunderstorms possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Models are a bit scattered with regards to the timing and location of weekend rains but there is consistency in developing a Gulf low that will up the rain chances. The timing for the possibility of heavier rain is still centered on late Saturday and into Sunday. If the focus of rain shifts a little further to the south, we could see over one-inch rains during that window of time. Showers may linger into Sunday afternoon. The forecast will be refined over the next 24 hours as models come into better agreement.