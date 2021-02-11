FHP: 2 arrested for aggravated assault in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol says two people are under arrest for an alleged aggravated assault on Interstate 75 on Feb. 11.
Authorities say Carlos Cruz and passenger Alecia Kirby were driving south on I-75, honking the horn and steering close to other vehicles so that Kirby could throw bottles and brandish a baseball bat outside the window.
Troopers initiated a traffic stop near milemarker 226 southbound and found the baseball bat in the vehicle along with a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. Both Cruz and Kirby were placed under arrest and brought to the Manatee County Jail.
