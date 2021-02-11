Bradenton Police seeking person of interest in Holmes Beach hit-and-run

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for a person-of-interest following a fatal hit-and-run incident in Holmes Beach.
The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 2700 block of Gulf Drive.
Investigators are looking for a 2006 Silver Chevrolet Trailblazer, bearing Florida license IV5- 9UG, with front end damage. Investigators are also searching for a person of interest -Cierra E. Shannon. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Detective Brian Hall of the Holmes Beach Police Department at 941-932-6161 or detective@holmesbeach.org.
You may also email your information to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM or remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) 1- 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web.
