Suncoast utility officials react to hacking of water treatment facility in Oldsmar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Utility department officials reacting today to the recent hacking of the water treatment plant in Oldsmar. That hacker broke into the computer system and raised sodium hydroxide in the water to a dangerous level. A worker noticed something was off before any harm could be done.
“A little surprised, a little concerned that another utilities agency obviously had some issues,” said Bill Riebe, Utilities Director for the city of Sarasota. “It’s impossible for that to happen here and the reason being is our computer system that we use to run our water treatment plant is completely isolated as a stand alone system, it’s not connected to the internet, the outside world in anyway.”
Officials say alarms always sound off when there’s any dramatic change to the levels. It’s something operators are constantly keeping a close eye on. In Manatee County, officials say it’s an older and closed system, so there’s no way to be able to hack into it.
“There’s no outside access, we have no dial-in capabilities, so it really can’t be hacked” said Amy Pilson, Strategic Affairs Manager for Manatee County Utilities. “But we are in the process of upgrading that system and in doing that, we’re also looking at increasing the security measures.”
Utility officials say the hack could have been deadly if it had worked. Justin Bloom, an environmental water expert, with Suncoast Waterkeeper says this type of situation will raise a lot more awareness and make things even safer at all water treatment facilities.
“They’ll probably take a hard look at this and make sure there’s an extra layer, so this kind of thing can’t happen in the future, but I think it points out the vulnerabilities,” said Bloom.
The FBI is continuing their search for the person responsible for hacking into the water treatment facility in Oldsmar.
