Slight decrease in state positivity rate reported for second day in a row

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Department of Health’s Monday dashboard update shows a continuing slow decline in the positivity rate. The state is reporting a positivity rate of 6.59%
Manatee and Sarasota Counties reported 5.72 and 4.81% respectively.
Since March, the state has reported 1,798,280 total cases and 28,208 deaths. That’s 7,458 new cases and 160 new deaths since Tuesday’s report. Increases in death totals do not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 32,569
SECOND DOSE: 20,652
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 20,035
SECOND DOSE: 14,048
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 29,828 Residents: 29,276 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 552
Conditions and Care Deaths: 510 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,298 Non-Residents: 31
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 13,539 (46%) Female: 15,414 (53%) Unknown/No data: 323 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,501 (9%) White: 17,815 (61%) Other: 4,713 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,247 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,793 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 15,807 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,676 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 25,700 Residents: 24,583 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,117
Conditions and Care Deaths: 674 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,206 Non-Residents: 50
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,436 (47%) Female: 13,036 (53%) Unknown/No data: 111 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,414 (6%) White: 17,383 (71%) Other: 1,915 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,871 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,779 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 14,067 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 7,737 (31%)
