Slight decrease in state positivity rate reported for second day in a row
By ABC7 Staff | February 10, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 3:06 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Department of Health’s Monday dashboard update shows a continuing slow decline in the positivity rate. The state is reporting a positivity rate of 6.59%

Manatee and Sarasota Counties reported 5.72 and 4.81% respectively.

Since March, the state has reported 1,798,280 total cases and 28,208 deaths. That’s 7,458 new cases and 160 new deaths since Tuesday’s report. Increases in death totals do not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 32,569

SECOND DOSE: 20,652

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 20,035

SECOND DOSE: 14,048

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 29,828   Residents: 29,276   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 552

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 510   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,298     Non-Residents: 31

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 13,539  (46%)   Female: 15,414 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 323 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,501  (9%)   White: 17,815  (61%)   Other: 4,713  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,247  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 6,793  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 15,807  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,676  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 25,700   Residents: 24,583   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,117

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 674   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,206     Non-Residents: 50

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 11,436  (47%)   Female: 13,036 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 111 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,414  (6%)   White: 17,383  (71%)   Other: 1,915  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,871  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,779  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 14,067  (57%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,737  (31%)

