Restricted visibility on Wednesday as more fog forms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tis the season for fog here along the Suncoast. Warm moist air moving over the cool waters of the Gulf clear skies, high humidity and light winds will allow for widespread fog once again on Wednesday morning. Visibility will be reduced to less than a 1/4 of a mile in places and you will need some extra drive time on Wednesday as the fog will stick around over land through 9 a.m.. It may even stick around along the coast for a while longer than that like it did on Tuesday.
Typically advection or sea fog is the most common during the heart of winter along the Suncoast due to the colder water temperature and warm air moving up from the south out ahead of storm system.
Wednesday expect generally sunny skies once the fog burns off which will allow the temperature to soar into the low to mid 80′s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5 mph. Wednesday night we will once again see the potential for more fog developing. Lows on Thursday will be in the mid 60′s with patchy fog once again to start the day with highs well into the low 80′s.
By Friday we will see an increase in cloudiness as a storm system begins to move in. The rain chance is at 30% for scattered mainly afternoon showers with partly cloudy skies. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s.
Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies at times with a good chance (50%) for showers and a few thunderstorms with a high in the mid to upper 70′s.
Sunday the clouds would be in and out through the day with a 40% chance for more rain and a high in the low 70′s.
Monday some clouds will stick around with a 30% chance for some rain and a high around 70.
For boaters expect very light winds out of the south at 5 knots and seas running less than 2 feet. The biggest threat to boaters will be the reduced visibilities due to the fog. Make sure you have a sound device to warn other boaters of you location if you run into the fog.
