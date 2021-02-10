Restricted visibility on Wednesday as more fog forms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tis the season for fog here along the Suncoast. Warm moist air moving over the cool waters of the Gulf clear skies, high humidity and light winds will allow for widespread fog once again on Wednesday morning. Visibility will be reduced to less than a 1/4 of a mile in places and you will need some extra drive time on Wednesday as the fog will stick around over land through 9 a.m.. It may even stick around along the coast for a while longer than that like it did on Tuesday.