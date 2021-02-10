No thanks: FWC officers capture 9-foot python in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (Your Sun) - Florida wildlife officers captured a 9-foot Burmese python Monday morning in Englewood, Your Sun reports.
According to our news partners, the python was spotted slithering across the road at Cougar Way near Rotonda West. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers caught up with the snake near Winchester Boulevard South.
FWC officers say the animal will be examined to determine if it was formerly a pet or a part of the python population that established itself in the Everglades.
“The snake will be humanely killed and important biological data will be collected, including what native wildlife it may have eaten and whether or not it was a female with eggs,” said Wildlife Commission officer Adam Brown.
That information is used to prevent the population from increasing.
“It is particularly important to remove reproductive, active females, especially those with fertilized eggs, to prevent new pythons from hatching and increasing the population size,” Brown said.
Burmese pythons population have grown in recent years and remain a threat to native Florida wildlife, including alligators.
