More first-dose vaccine appointments going out Wednesday in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 4,000 more first-dose notices will be sent out Wednesday morning for two vaccination clinics in Sarasota County.
Appointment notices are for the Department of Health-operated vaccination site at Sarasota Square Mall or the south county state-operated site at the Venice Community Center. Individuals receiving an appointment notice may not change/choose the location for appointment as doses are specifically allocated to each location.
Those individuals receiving an appointment notice MUST confirm or decline the appointment.
Appointment notices are being sent though the county’s Vaccine Registration system are selected by order of registration account number, not by zip code or location.
