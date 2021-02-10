Gov. Ron DeSantis breaks down vaccine distribution in Sarasota County

The governor also admitted he misspoke when saying Manatee Co. Walmarts were getting vaccines

DeSantis talked about increasing vaccine supplies in Sarasota County. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | February 10, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 11:19 AM

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Speaking to the media at the Venice Community Center, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that Sarasota County’s vaccine supply is being increased to make sure seniors in the Suncoast are fully protected.

DeSantis said that last week the state has increased the vaccine allocation for Sarasota County by 85%. He also reminded residents that 22 Publix in Sarasota County will offer the vaccine to those 65 and older.

Regarding comments he made Tuesday stating that vaccines would be available at Manatee County Walmart stores, DeSantis said he misspoke. Walmart contacted ABC7, saying that there are currently no plans to distribute vaccines in Manatee County and Sarasota County in this time.

