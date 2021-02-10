Gov. Ron DeSantis breaks down vaccine distribution in Sarasota County

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Speaking to the media at the Venice Community Center, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that Sarasota County’s vaccine supply is being increased to make sure seniors in the Suncoast are fully protected.
DeSantis said that last week the state has increased the vaccine allocation for Sarasota County by 85%. He also reminded residents that 22 Publix in Sarasota County will offer the vaccine to those 65 and older.
Regarding comments he made Tuesday stating that vaccines would be available at Manatee County Walmart stores, DeSantis said he misspoke. Walmart contacted ABC7, saying that there are currently no plans to distribute vaccines in Manatee County and Sarasota County in this time.
