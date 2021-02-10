First Alert Weather: Fog in the morning and warm afternoons before the weekend rains

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A stable weather pattern remains over the Suncoast with morning fog and warm afternoon highs. We have had a Dense Fog Advisory for the last two days and will likely have one again tomorrow morning. The southerly flow of air also brings temperatures that run 5 to 10 degrees above normals. Changes will come this weekend in the form of an approaching cold front. Skies will cloud up and chances for rain will spike up to 50% or more.