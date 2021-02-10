First Alert Weather: Fog in the morning and warm afternoons before the weekend rains

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A stable weather pattern remains over the Suncoast with morning fog and warm afternoon highs. We have had a Dense Fog Advisory for the last two days and will likely have one again tomorrow morning. The southerly flow of air also brings temperatures that run 5 to 10 degrees above normals. Changes will come this weekend in the form of an approaching cold front. Skies will cloud up and chances for rain will spike up to 50% or more.
The difficulty in the weekend forecast at present is the differences in the model guidance. The differences imply very different forecasts for when and if periods of heavy rain will occur over the weekend. All of the models suggest rainfall Saturday and Sunday. The cold front will stall over us and the enhanced rain chance could linger into Tuesday of next week.
