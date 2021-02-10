First Alert Weather: Fog Advisories Extended

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm, moist air moving over cooler Gulf waters and light winds with clear overnight skies have set up an environment perfect for fog production, especially over coastal waters. While inland locations will see plenty of afternoon sunshine once the atmospheric cap is broken and the air begins to mix, marine waters will have the morning fog stick longer. Visibilities remain low this morning in some inland locations and so a fog advisory is extended to 10:00 AM for Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Manatee, and inland Hardee counties. On Gulf waters, a Marine Fog Advisory is extended until 7 PM. Hazardous visibility will bring navigational dangers to boating today.