Federal order requires face coverings now on all Sarasota County Area Transit services

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A federal order regarding all public transit systems will require all passengers to wear face covering on Sarasota County Area Transit.
The order requires all public transportation operators to ensure that any person on the bus or transit vehicle wears a mask when boarding, disembarking, and to use best efforts to ensure compliance for the duration of travel.
Although Sarasota County has been encouraging the wearing of face coverings for nearly a year, this order now applies to all who utilize SCAT’s services, including fixed routes, SCAT Plus and the Siesta Key Trolley. Masks are also required at transportation hubs, which applies to SCAT transfer stations. Complimentary masks will be offered to riders who do not have one.
For more information visit the Transportation Security Administration’s website or read the Federal order here.
