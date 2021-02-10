Fans come out to watch the Super Bowl boat parade, pay tribute to the players

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gasparilla may have been cancelled this year, but 2021 still saw some Buccaneers floating into Tampa Bay.
The City of Tampa honored the Super Bowl LV champs with a boat parade. Fans came to show some love to the team as they showed off the Super Bowl trophy. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on their home field at Raymond James Stadium.
Thousands turned out this afternoon for the big party along the Riverwalk to cheer on the hometown champs.
Siesta Key resident Roberta Newcombe enjoyed the sights and sounds and spoke to ABC7 about the big game that everyone is still talking about.
“I’m thrilled to see the tournament and all the great Bucs players. It’s so exciting. I love that Gronk. I just think he’s so spectacular and the fact that he just got a ball struck in his face and then made a touchdown was just phenomenal!” said Newcombe.
