Charlotte County officer has close call while pumping gas

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Charlotte County Corporal had an extremely close call while pumping gas.
According to the Sheriff’s office, a Corporal in the Traffic Unit was pumping gas at the Chevron Gas on US 41 and Melbourne Street. The officer looked up to see a vehicle headed straight toward him.
Fortunately, he was uninjured and was able to provide assistance to the driver of the other vehicle. A fire broke out but was quickly extinguished.
It is believed a medical emergency may have caused the crash. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital.
