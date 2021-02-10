Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While some Buccaneers fans may still be hoarse from this weekend’s big win, there is one more big chance to cheer on the team... Taking a cue from the Tampa Bay Lightning – who celebrated their Stanley Cup victory in September with a boat parade on the Hillsborough River, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will celebrate their latest Lombardi trophy as only they can with a socially distant boat parade around the bay on Wednesday, February 10. The event will begin starting at 1 p.m. ET.