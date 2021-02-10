Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While some Buccaneers fans may still be hoarse from this weekend’s big win, there is one more big chance to cheer on the team... Taking a cue from the Tampa Bay Lightning – who celebrated their Stanley Cup victory in September with a boat parade on the Hillsborough River, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will celebrate their latest Lombardi trophy as only they can with a socially distant boat parade around the bay on Wednesday, February 10. The event will begin starting at 1 p.m. ET.
According to the Bucs twitter feed, the procession will begin at Armature Works, floating south along the Hillsborough, around Harbor Island, finishing at Sparkman Wharf.
There will be loads of viewing locations along both sides of the river, as fans get yet another chance to raise the flags over “Champa Bay.”
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story used an outdated photo as a thumbnail. This has since been corrected.
