Sarasota PD: Subject in officer-involved shooting died of a self-inflicted wound

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say that an investigation into an officer-involved shooting has revealed that the subject died as a result of a self-inflicted wound.
The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Bay Street last Saturday.
According to SPD Chief of Police, Jim Rieser, a patrol officer was responding to a call after receiving information that shots had been fired.
Police say Scott Tiati shot and killed a woman in front of the officer. He had also killed the woman’s dog. The officer fired, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the officer had shot Tiati or if he had shot himself.
An autopsy completed by the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Officer on Monday concluded that Scott Tiati, 52 of Sarasota, died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The name of the victim is being withheld under Marsy’s Law.
Per Sarasota Police Department policy, the patrol officer who fired their duty weapon has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues. Sarasota Police Chief Jim Rieser’s briefing with journalists on Saturday, February 6, 2021, can be found https://youtu.be/30wuld1bYwE The last officer-involved shooting for the Sarasota Police Department happened in April 2018.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-263-6827 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
