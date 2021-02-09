Sarasota man lucks out after winning the lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.(WWSB) - A lucky Sarasota man claimed a $5 million prize from a scratch-off ticket from The Florida Lottery.
The Florida Lottery announced Michael Estephanos, 32, of Sarasota, claimed a $5 million top prize from the “$5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off” game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Estephanos chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.00.
Estephanos purchased his winning ticket from In & Out Marathon, located at 2801 26th Street West in Bradenton. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.
Florida Lottery offices are currently open to the public by appointment only for players with prizes valued at $600 or more. Players can request a claim appointment at Headquarters and district offices through the Lottery’s website.
Players can still utilize the secured drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery Headquarters or a district office.
