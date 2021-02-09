Sarasota DOH provides update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota is updating the public on the number of vaccines distributed to seniors age 65 and older.
First Dose Clinics began this morning, Tuesday, Feb. 9, and are scheduled through Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Sarasota Square Mall. DOH-Sarasota is continuing to schedule appointments up to account number 11,822.
As of Tuesday, Feb. 9, there are more than 128,500 accounts registered through the county’s Vaccination Registration account system. Sarasota is not using the state registration website that was recently created.
Appointment notices for 1,000 second-dose clinics will begin to go out later today and tomorrow for a vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 11.
