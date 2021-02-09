Publix stores to offer COVID vaccinations in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Publix will soon begin offering Coronavirus vaccines at certain locations.
Starting Wednesday, Feb. 10 after 7 a.m. EST eligible customers can access COVID-19 vaccine appointment availability beginning Friday, Feb. 12. This includes the addition of the following counties: Alachua, Clay, Columbia, Desoto, Duval, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Leon, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, and Suwannee.
Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.
You can apply for an appointment here.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.