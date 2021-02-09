Governor announces the expansion of COVID vaccine distribution to Walmart stores in state

The Governor says the news comes after a green light from the Federal Pharmacy Program which allows the State to expand COVID vaccine distribution to other retail pharmacies. This program is separate from the federal allocation the state is already receiving. According to the Governor, to date, 325,000 thousand doses of the vaccine are being shipped weekly by federal government just for states allocation to county health departments, hospitals, and state drive thru sites. Governor DeSantis says just last month the state was at 260,000 doses of the vaccine a week. DeSantis says the Federal Pharmacy Program will bring more than just the federal allocation of 325 thousand.