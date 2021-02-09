Foggy forecast for Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lots of people were a little foggy in the head this morning after the amazing Buccaneers Super Bowl LV win on Sunday. It will be the fog on the ground Tuesday which will give commuters headaches driving to work during the morning.
Warm weather will be the rule through Saturday and then a cold front comes in and brings the clouds and rain with some cooler weather to follow on Sunday.
Overnight look for fog developing with warm temperatures. Lows will be in the low to mid 60′s. For Tuesday the fog will burn off mid morning and then mostly sunny and warm weather will continue with a high around 80 degrees.
Same thing expected for Tuesday night with lows in the mid 60′s and more fog possible.
Wednesday look for the fog to burn off and reveal mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80′s some 10 degrees above average.
This pattern will persist through Thursday with increasing cloudiness on Friday as a storm system develops in the Gulf. There is a slight chance for a few showers on Friday but still warm with highs in the upper 70′s.
Saturday calls for mostly cloudy skies at times with a 40% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. The high on Saturday near 78.
Still a slight risk of rain on Sunday otherwise partly cloudy and some slightly cooler air will move in with a high of 72 which is pretty typical for this time of year.
For boaters expect light winds out of the SW at 5 knots and seas running less than 2 feet and mostly smooth out on the waters.
