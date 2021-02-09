First Alert Weather: Warm days and morning fog for several days

As we move into the weekend the forecast becomes more complicated. A cold front will approach and stall over central Florida bringing several days of unsettled weather, perhaps lasting into mid-week next week. Models are beginning to come into agreement, but some important differences in timing and intensity remain. Over the next few days the details of the forecast will become clearer. There is currently high confidence that the chances for rainfall will increase by Friday and become more likely by Saturday. The chance for the rains could remain higher into the beginning of next week as the stalled front becomes a focal point of rain.