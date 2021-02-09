First Alert Weather: Warm days and morning fog for several days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thick morning fog will lift this morning and produce a mid-morning period of low cloudiness for the Suncoast. The low clouds will be rain-free and eventually give way to more mid-day sunshine. Today will be the first of several more foggy mornings as we remain in a warm and humid air mass. There will be periods of showers far north of us, but locally we stay dry till the end of the work-week. Aside from fog, the other aspect of the forecast will be warm days. High temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees warmer than average, hovering near 80 close to the coast and approaching mid 80′s inland.
As we move into the weekend the forecast becomes more complicated. A cold front will approach and stall over central Florida bringing several days of unsettled weather, perhaps lasting into mid-week next week. Models are beginning to come into agreement, but some important differences in timing and intensity remain. Over the next few days the details of the forecast will become clearer. There is currently high confidence that the chances for rainfall will increase by Friday and become more likely by Saturday. The chance for the rains could remain higher into the beginning of next week as the stalled front becomes a focal point of rain.
