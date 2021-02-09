FDOH reports slight decrease to statewide positivity rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Department of Health’s Monday dashboard update shows a slight decrease to the positivity rate, which is 6.93% in Tuesday’s update.
Manatee and Sarasota Counties reported 7.6% and 3.84% respectively.
Since March, the state has reported 1,790,743 total cases and 28,048 deaths. That’s 7,041 new cases and 232 new deaths since Monday’s report. Increases in death totals do not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 32,434
SECOND DOSE: 19,398
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 20,021
SECOND DOSE: 13,417
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 29,690 Residents: 29,143 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 547
Conditions and Care Deaths: 510 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,296 Non-Residents: 31
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 13,477 (46%) Female: 15,347 (53%) Unknown/No data: 319 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,491 (9%) White: 17,731 (61%) Other: 4,685 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,236 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,769 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 15,741 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,633 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 25,572 Residents: 24,461 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,111
Conditions and Care Deaths: 671 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,204 Non-Residents: 49
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,370 (46%) Female: 12,981 (53%) Unknown/No data: 110 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,408 (6%) White: 17,284 (71%) Other: 1,910 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,859 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,767 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 14,030 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 7,664 (31%)
