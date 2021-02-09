FDOH reports slight decrease to statewide positivity rate

FDOH reports slight decrease to statewide positivity rate
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | February 9, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 3:12 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Department of Health’s Monday dashboard update shows a slight decrease to the positivity rate, which is 6.93% in Tuesday’s update.

Manatee and Sarasota Counties reported 7.6% and 3.84% respectively.

Since March, the state has reported 1,790,743 total cases and 28,048 deaths. That’s 7,041 new cases and 232 new deaths since Monday’s report. Increases in death totals do not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 32,434

SECOND DOSE: 19,398

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 20,021

SECOND DOSE: 13,417

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 29,690   Residents: 29,143   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 547

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 510   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,296     Non-Residents: 31

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 13,477  (46%)   Female: 15,347 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 319 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,491  (9%)   White: 17,731  (61%)   Other: 4,685  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,236  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 6,769  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 15,741  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,633  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 25,572   Residents: 24,461   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,111

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 671   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,204     Non-Residents: 49

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 11,370  (46%)   Female: 12,981 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 110 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,408  (6%)   White: 17,284  (71%)   Other: 1,910  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,859  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,767  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 14,030  (57%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,664  (31%)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.