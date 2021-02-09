Bucs Gear Remains A Hot Commodity

Tampa Bay, Fla. (WWSB) - Many Buccaneers fans woke up a bit tired today after a night of celebrating the big win at Raymond James Stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took home the win against the Kansas City Chiefs with a final score of 31-9. The Vince Lombardi Trophy will stay right here at home in Tampa Bay. Though the game has come to an end, the celebrations continue into the week and excited fans are still shopping around for new Bucs gear including that championship t-shirt. Local pop-up shops around the Suncoast will remain open in the coming weeks as fans are storming to buy the latest Buccaneers gear. One local shop in Bradenton at the corner of Highway 70 and 33rd Street East has seen a continued increase in sales and as the new championship t-shirts arrive, they plan to stay open for the fans.