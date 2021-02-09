Broken headlight leads to illegal pharmaceutical bust in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic stop initially related to a busted headlight ended with Charlotte County deputies finding a significant amount of illegal prescription drugs from Mexico.
The arrests happened just after 1 a.m. A Sergeant observed the vehicle on Tamiami Trail near Toledo Blade Blvd. without a working headlight and conducted a traffic stop on the white F-150.
There was a language barrier so the Sergeant contacted a bilingual deputy to respond to the scene. During the stop, one of the officials noticed a box in the backseat labeled Tramadol.
As members searched the truck, they located numerous different types of prescription pills. All of the packaging of the pills were in Spanish.
Officers located the following items:
Loratadina Ambroxol (100 mg / 600mg) · Ebromin Ambroxol (15 mg) · Diclofenaco (100 mg) · Loxcell (Quinfamida, Albendazol) (100 mg/ 200 mg) · Ketorlaco (10 mg) · Caridoxen (Naproxen, Carisopradol) (250mg) · Floroglucinol Trimetilfloroglucinol (80 mg) · Puribel (Alopurinol) (300 mg) · Trociletas (1.45 mg) · Pentiver (Ampicilina) (500 mg) · Carbafen (Methocarbamol) (400 mg) · Volfenac (100 mg) · Adivitor (Atorvastatine) (20 mg) · Bianol (Alopurinol) (300 mg) · Loxcell NF (Albendazol, Quinfamida) (400 mg) · Ciprofloxacino (500 mg) · Dolo-Neurobian Injection · Soltadol Paracetamol (750 mg) · Amoxacillin (Augmentin) (875 mg) · Dison’s Dex (5 mg) · Proxsaflo (Levofloxacino) (500 mg) · Flovent (Fluticasone propionate) (110 mg) · Albuterol Sulfate (200 mg) · Sibofix (Levofloxacino) (500 mg) · Popram (Pantoprazol Tablets) (40 mg) · Premagnol (Prednisone) (5 mg) · Erispon Compuesto (Loratadina, Betametasona) (5 mg)
Members also located and seized over $5,200.00 in U.S. Currency. Officials say the pair were travelling back and forth to Mexico to retrieve the medication and bring back to the states for distribution.
Esteban G. Garcia and Lorenzo A. Martinez were both charged with 27 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell New Legend Drug without Prescription, 1 count of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, and 1 count of Other controlled substance Schedule 3 or 4 – Bring into State.
