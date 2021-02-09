Brohard Paw Park gets new signs marking boundaries

New Paw Park boundary signs going up in Venice Fla. (Source: City of Venice)
By ABC7 Staff | February 9, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST - Updated February 9 at 11:52 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice posted a tweet about updating the public about the boundaries of Brohard Paw Park.

New signs are up and with them will come more patrolling and enforcement of park rules. Fines will be given to owners if their furry best friends wonder over to the people only beaches.

Other violations officers will also be looking for include dogs outside the boundary ($150 fine), unleashed dogs outside the boundary ($75 fine), and not cleaning up waste ($75 fine)

