Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon

Similar to Tesla, Virginia-based MicroStrategy Inc. announced in August that it would use some of the excess cash on its balance sheet to invest in alternative assets such as bitcoin. The move has paid off so far. As of Feb. 2, the business analytics company said it held 71,079 bitcoins that it purchased for an aggregate price of $1.15 billion since last summer. Using the current value of $43,000, those bitcoins are worth $3.06 billion.