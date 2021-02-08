Tampa fans celebrate as Brady clinches 7th Super Bowl victory

Bucs fans celebrate on the city's Riverwalk (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | February 7, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 10:39 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fans burst out into celebrations inside and outside of Raymond James Stadium as Tom Brady led the Bucs to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

It’s the first time a team in the Super Bowl has played at home and even if folks couldn’t get inside, they were ready to celebrate.

Here’s a look outside the stadium:

Here’s a look at fans on the Riverwalk

And remember, if you need a note for work tomorrow, ABC7 has you covered.

For those who need it for tomorrow...here's your note! #GoBucs

Posted by ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB on Sunday, February 7, 2021

