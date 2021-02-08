A Super Bowl and Weather Forecast Win

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We couldn’t have asked for better weather for the Super Bowl game as the front that moved through early this morning has no made its way south. However, that front has stalled in The Keys and will slowly glide back north by Monday evening bringing a few isolated thundershowers. Otherwise the new week looks quite warm as highs rise back to the 80′s. The end of the week could get a bit unsettled as another front dives towards The Suncoast.