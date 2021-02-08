Statewide positivity rate creeps back up to 7.37%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Department of Health’s Monday dashboard update shows no major changes to the statewide positivity rate. There was a slight increase to 7.37% statewide after Sunday’s report.
Manatee and Sarasota Counties reported 6.57% and 3.47% respectively.
Since March, the state has reported 1,783,720 total cases and 27,816 deaths. That’s 5,640 new cases and 120 new deaths since Sunday’s report. Increases in death totals do not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 34,649
SECOND DOSE: 16,001
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 20,940
SECOND DOSE: 12,063
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 29,547 Residents: 29,009 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 538
Conditions and Care Deaths: 510 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,291 Non-Residents: 31
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 13,409 (46%) Female: 15,285 (53%) Unknown/No data: 315 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,481 (9%) White: 17,643 (61%) Other: 4,664 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,221 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,741 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 15,665 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,603 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 25,510 Residents: 24,403 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,107
Conditions and Care Deaths: 650 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,192 Non-Residents: 48
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,347 (46%) Female: 12,945 (53%) Unknown/No data: 111 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,406 (6%) White: 17,240 (71%) Other: 1,900 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,857 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,762 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 14,000 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 7,641 (31%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.